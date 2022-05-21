Goff John C Acquires Shares of 13,000 Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Goff John C purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Upland Software makes up about 0.3% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 392,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,196. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $42.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

