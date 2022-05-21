Goff John C Invests $233,000 in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Upland Software comprises approximately 0.3% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,430,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Upland Software by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 261,579 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 136.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Upland Software by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 59.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 428,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 159,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $42.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

