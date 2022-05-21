Goff John C Invests $63.73 Million in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,759,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,726,000. Crescent Energy makes up about 74.4% of Goff John C’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Goff John C owned 2.36% of Crescent Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

NYSE CRGY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. 267,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,258. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.