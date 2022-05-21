Goff John C Purchases New Shares in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Goff John C purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,759,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,726,000. Crescent Energy comprises about 74.4% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.72. 267,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

