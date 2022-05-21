GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

GLDG opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoldMining by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

