Goodwin Investment Advisory Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,871. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

