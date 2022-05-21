Goodwin Investment Advisory Trims Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.02. 306,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,843. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.69 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89.

