Govi Tops One Day Volume of $67,284.00 (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Govi has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $67,284.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Govi alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.34 or 0.12703338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 420.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00500833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,465.93 or 1.85081747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,610,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.