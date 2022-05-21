Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) Insider Acquires £36,640 in Stock

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) insider Sarah Ing acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 916 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £36,640 ($45,167.65).

Shares of Gresham House stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Gresham House plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 751 ($9.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 926.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 890.07. The company has a market cap of £350.21 million and a PE ratio of 25.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gresham House to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,250 ($15.41) to GBX 1,275 ($15.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

