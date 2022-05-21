GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147,840 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.96% of Minerals Technologies worth $47,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 37.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of several research reports. CL King reduced their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 95,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,379. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

