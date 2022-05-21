GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 194,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,629,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $5,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $169.81. 6,278,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,202. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.46 and a 200 day moving average of $179.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

