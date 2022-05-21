GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $51,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,125. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.