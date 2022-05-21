GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Agree Realty worth $34,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

