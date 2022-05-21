GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $33.15 Million Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $33,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 423,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 217,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,581. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

