GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $39.62 Million Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 3.00% of OceanFirst Financial worth $39,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,335 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 187,913 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.91. 244,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

