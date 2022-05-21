GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $45.35 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Central Garden & Pet worth $45,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 38,762 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,774,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 416,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,421. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

