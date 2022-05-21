GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Phreesia worth $48,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. 711,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

