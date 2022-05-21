GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,947 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Integer worth $37,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $9,826,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 691.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,027. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.