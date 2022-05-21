GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.18. 2,372,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,331. The company has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.53.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

