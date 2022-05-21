GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 5,842 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $44,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.80. 485,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.87 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

