GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $42,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Matador Resources by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 134,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $50.39. 1,247,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,214. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

