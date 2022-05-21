Hamster (HAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Hamster has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $147,155.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 196.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.33 or 0.12539623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 346.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00502562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,764.30 or 1.86238703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033806 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

