Handy (HANDY) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Handy has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $627,436.93 and approximately $55,511.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.36 or 0.12465464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 364.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00500427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,710.23 or 1.86063125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

