Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on HBI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,437,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,872. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.