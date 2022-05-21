Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harrow Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Harrow Health has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 28,557 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $192,759.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

