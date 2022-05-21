Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.50) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.96) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on United Internet in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

ETR UTDI opened at €29.41 ($30.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. United Internet has a twelve month low of €26.24 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of €37.67 ($39.24). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

