HC Wainwright Trims Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Target Price to $5.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $114,000. Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 354.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

