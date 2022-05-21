Head to Head Review: Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) vs. Its Competitors

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cardiol Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors 1657 5733 11373 210 2.53

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 484.80%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 116.81%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -60.81% -53.72% Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 -$25.24 million -2.24 Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.23

Cardiol Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics competitors beat Cardiol Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II. The company is also developing a proprietary subcutaneous formulation of cannabidiol to achieve higher bioavailability for the treatment chronic heart failure. In addition, it develops proprietary nanotechnology to enable the distribution of water insoluble drugs within the blood circulation, enhance pharmacokinetics, and facilitate drug accumulation in the failing heart. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

