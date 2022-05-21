Headinvest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,184. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.