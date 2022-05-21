Headinvest LLC Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Unum Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after buying an additional 244,632 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $34.19. 2,536,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,831. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

