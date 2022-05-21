Headinvest LLC Has $502,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $98.85. 1,515,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,161. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

