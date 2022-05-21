Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $45.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $663.90. 48,195,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,001,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $929.01 and a 200 day moving average of $967.51. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $571.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $920.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

