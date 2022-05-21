Headinvest LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $543.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $592.91 and its 200-day moving average is $591.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $449.34 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

