Headinvest LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $95,642,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,415,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,620,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

