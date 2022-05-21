Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NYSE:HL opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

