Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00101485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00309602 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027025 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.