Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001803 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00101485 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020396 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017806 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00309602 BTC.
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027025 BTC.
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.
