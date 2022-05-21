Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.08) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($87.50) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.56 ($76.63).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.78 ($64.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.15. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($135.05).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.