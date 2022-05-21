HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $10,394.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

