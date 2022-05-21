Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $404.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.00 million and the lowest is $399.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 171,186 shares of company stock worth $1,799,302.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,954,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $3,200,000.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.