Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 997.83 ($12.30).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($11.03) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.15) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, May 16th.

LON:HSX opened at GBX 944.20 ($11.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 947.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 911.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,661.96). Also, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($184,368.59).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

