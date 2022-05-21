Holger Bartel Sells 5,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $7,350.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holger Bartel sold 6,088 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $39,815.52.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 3,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $19,290.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $51,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $90,984.00.

TZOO opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.47.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 732.25% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

