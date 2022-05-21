Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 5,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 921,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

HLLY has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Holley by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Holley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,093,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

