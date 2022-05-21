Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $279.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

