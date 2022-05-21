Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Host Hotels decent first-quarter 2022 results were driven by leisure travel with strong rates at resort properties. Additionally, urban markets witnessed improvements, with group revenues increasing sequentially. Backed by an acceleration in lodging recovery, Host Hotels also announced the doubling of its quarterly dividend. Strategic acquisitions and value-enhancement initiatives are likely to aid long-term growth in its profitability. The capital-recycling program and a strong balance sheet also augur well. Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past six months, while the recent upward estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Yet, recovery in core business transient might be tepid amid constrained business transient demand and a delayed return to offices.”

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.23.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.