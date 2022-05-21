Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,650,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The company has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.80.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.16.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.