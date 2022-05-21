Hoylecohen LLC Has $26.01 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $131.60. 11,366,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

