H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.21.

HR.UN opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Also, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,098.25.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

