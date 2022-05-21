Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,266. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

