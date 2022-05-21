HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. cut HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA decreased their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 136.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 998,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

