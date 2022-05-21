iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. iCAD has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $91.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Timothy Norris Irish purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the first quarter worth $50,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iCAD by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

